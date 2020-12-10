SpaceX shares up-close photos from Starship SN8 high-altitude flight test [Gallery]

Yesterday, SpaceX completed a semi-successful high-altitude flight test using a prototype Starship rocket called SN8. The rocket was successfully able to launch and readjust itself in an attempt to slow its speed for landing. However, the landing ended in a fiery explosion that SpaceX says it was expecting.

Today, the company is sharing some official photos of Starship SN8 prior to and during the launch. The photos are rather beautiful; you can take a look at them in the gallery below. You can also view the photos that one of our own photographers, Seth Kurkowski, took while at the launch site.











Via SpaceX (flickr)

