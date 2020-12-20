Lockheed Martin acquiring propulsion systems provider Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.4 billion deal

Lockheed Martin has announced plans to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne in a deal worth $4.4 billion. Lockheed expects the acquisition to close in the second half of 2021. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for NASA’s Orion spacecraft to send astronauts to the Moon. Aerojet Rocketdyne provides the RS-25 and RL-10 engines on NASA’s Space Launch System.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” said James Taiclet, Lockheed Martin president and CEO.

“This transaction enhances Lockheed Martin’s support of critical U.S. and allied security missions and retains national leadership in space and hypersonic technology. We look forward to welcoming their talented team and expanding Lockheed Martin’s position as the leading provider of 21st century warfare solutions.”

“We are pleased to bring together our complementary companies in a transformative transaction that will provide premium cash value for our shareholders and tremendous benefits for our employees, customers and partners,” said Eileen P. Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

“Joining Lockheed Martin is a testament to the world-class organization and team we’ve built and represents a natural next phase of our evolution. As part of Lockheed Martin, we will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration. On behalf of the Aerojet Rocketdyne Board and management team, I’d like to thank all of our employees for their unwavering dedication and focus in helping us achieve this great milestone.”

The proposed acquisition adds substantial expertise in propulsion to Lockheed Martin’s portfolio, and expands on the solid foundation built by Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne over many years. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s propulsion systems are already a key component of Lockheed Martin’s supply chain and several advanced systems across its Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control and Space business areas. Lockheed Martin

The news was released at the 6:38 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 20; Lockheed Martin will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Monday, December 21.

Related

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!