The countdown to Mars kicked off earlier this year on July 30 when NASA’s Perseverance rover blasted off on a ULA Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s newest Martian rover will arrive in less than two months on February 18 to begin its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.

As the destination approaches and the almost 300 million mile flight to Mars wraps up, NASA has published a rather epic “mission trailer” that shows the arrival sequence for Perseverance. The dramatic new video shows what we can expect during the moment of truth on February 18: entry, descent, and landing.

As NewScientist highlights, NASA’s “ears” on the ground should “hear” the arrival of Perseverance when it lands in a few weeks. NASA’s InSight lander, which measures Martian earthquakes and ancient rock magnetism, should capture the seismic waves created by Percy’s impact. The touchdown will come one year after six papers were published in which we learned that Mars experiences upwards of 400 earthquakes in a single year.

Mark your calendars for February 18, 2021, if you haven’t already, and let the excitement build with NASA’s latest mission trailer:

