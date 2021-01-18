Vespara smart telescope wins a CES 2021 innovation award

Vaonis is a French company that just unveiled its latest astrophotography tool, a smart telescope called Vespera. An improvement over the company’s previous smart telescope, Stellina, Vespara just won the CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award for digital imaging and photography.

Controlled via a mobile device instead of a typical eyepiece, Vespara takes astrophotography into the 21st century. The telescope can also piggyback off your smartphone’s GPS to calibrate itself and locate certain points-of-interest in the sky automatically, making it very easy for a first-timer to use.

Vespara can capture high-quality images that will satisfy any amateur astrophotographer, but professionals should look elsewhere. That’s not a bad deal when you consider Vespara’s price tag of $1,499, especially when you take into account that Stellina costs three times that at $4,999 and takes comparable images.

Vaonis expects to begin shipping the Vespara telescope sometime in the Spring of 2022. Currently, customers can pre-order one on the company’s website.

Via CES

