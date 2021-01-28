Space Explored Podcast 13: Bridenstine after NASA, meet the Axionauts, Starship SN9’s time

Join Space Explored’s Zac Hall, Seth Kurkowski, and Astrid Cordero this week as we discuss the latest NASA policy progress, Boeing’s upcoming Starliner OFT-2 mission date, Axiom Space’s first private crew of astronauts, SpaceX’s week in rocket launches, and more.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Astrid Cordero @astronaut87

Jenny Hautmann @JennyHPhoto

Read More

Biden has a moon rock sitting on a bookshelf in the Oval Office

NASA Lends Moon Rock for Oval Office Display

NASA to Begin New RS-25 Engine Test Series for Future Artemis Missions

Jim Bridenstine lands at aerospace investment firm in post-NASA gig

NASA and Boeing set new date for second Starliner test ahead of astronaut missions

Axiom Space names full ‘Axionaut’ crew for private Ax-1 mission to space station

SpaceX makes satellite launch history and brings back life leading booster on same day

SpaceX brings home ‘NASA’ Falcon 9 booster from Transporter-1 mission after moving life leader back to base [Gallery]

SN9: Planets aligning for next SpaceX Starship test flight as soon as today

This day in space (January 27, 1967): The Apollo 1 tragedy

Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

The Space Explored Podcast is live-streamed on our YouTube channel. Subscribe and turn on notifications to not miss it next week.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!