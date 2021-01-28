Space Explored Podcast 13: Bridenstine after NASA, meet the Axionauts, Starship SN9’s time

Join Space Explored’s Zac Hall, Seth Kurkowski, and Astrid Cordero this week as we discuss the latest NASA policy progress, Boeing’s upcoming Starliner OFT-2 mission date, Axiom Space’s first private crew of astronauts, SpaceX’s week in rocket launches, and more.
