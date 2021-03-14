Space Explored Podcast 16: SpaceX flys a lot of rockets, the Delta II arrives at KSC, and more

This week Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Daryl Sausse discuss SpaceX’s highly successful Starship flight, the frenzy of Starlink launches coming from the cape, new attractions at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and more.

