Space Explored Podcast 16: SpaceX flys a lot of rockets, the Delta II arrives at KSC, and more

This week Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Daryl Sausse discuss SpaceX’s highly successful Starship flight, the frenzy of Starlink launches coming from the cape, new attractions at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and more.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Daryl Sausse @SausseImages
Rapid Unscheduled Discussions @RUDsPodcast
Read More
- SpaceX lands first Starship vehicle vertically, still wows onlookers with a fireball spectacle
- Starship SN10 aborts on test stand before high altitude flight, new attempt later today
- New launch date for scrubbed SpaceX Starlink-17
- SpaceX to send another 60 Starlink satellites to space on top of an iconic booster
- Delta II display coming to Kennedy Space Center Rocket Garden
- SpaceX returning to west coast recovery operations per new job postings
- Starship SN11: SpaceX rolls out next test vehicle to the launch site to begin testing campaign
- SpaceX doubling down on Boca Chica; New permit shows future Starship launch site plans
- Artemis I booster stacking is now complete; Awaits first Core Stage
- SpaceX to launch their 22nd batch of Starlink satellites
Support
Shop on Amazon to support the Space Explored Podcast.
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!