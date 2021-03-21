Space Explored Podcast 17: New NASA chief, SLS Green Run, SpaceX fleet additions, and Starship SN11 update
This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise as we discuss President Biden’s nomination for NASA, what happened to SLS during its second Green Run test, a week’s worth of SpaceX news, and what’s happening with Starship SN11.
Seth Kurkowski
Derek Wise
- Next Crewed Launch: The upcoming Russian led rotation of crew prepares to head to the ISS
- [Update: Test Window Announced] Artemis I booster stacking is now complete; Awaits first Core Stage
- Launch company Astra hires former Tesla automation lead to boost rocket production
- For the first time, two SpaceX boosters stand vertical in Port Canaveral
- Rare view from SpaceX Starship High Bay in Boca Chica, TX [Video]
- NASA Engineers have selected a location for the first Martian airfield
- Apple TV app for iPhone and iPad now integrates discoverable AR lunar objects from ‘For All Mankind’
- Another Octograbber spotted at SpaceX facility awaits a droneship to call home
- President Biden announces Bill Nelson for NASA Administrator nominee
- Successful test of SLS brings NASA closer to the Moon
- [Confirmed: Seen with test fairing] SpaceX could add a colorful new ship to their growing fleet
