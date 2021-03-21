Space Explored Podcast 17: New NASA chief, SLS Green Run, SpaceX fleet additions, and Starship SN11 update

This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise as we discuss President Biden’s nomination for NASA, what happened to SLS during its second Green Run test, a week’s worth of SpaceX news, and what’s happening with Starship SN11.

