Space Explored Podcast 19: No one sees SN11 fly, Inspiration4 final crew assignments, Ingenuity flight gets closer, and more
This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise to discuss the flight of SpaceX’s Starship SN11 in zero visibility, the final two crew assignments for the first all commercial spaceflight, Ingenuity’s steps to get closer to flight readiness, and more of this week’s space news.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- [Update: Scrub, Road back open] SpaceX static fires Starship SN11 for the third time, flight could come later today
- [Update: Scrub, flight NET tomorrow] New launch date for SpaceX Starship SN11 following more checkouts
- President Biden renews National Space Council
- Jared Isaacman announces the remaining two crew members for the Inspiration 4 mission to space
- SpaceX Starship SN11 prototype rocket lost to explosion in early morning fog
- Inspiration 4 Mission – Meet the Crew
- How NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity will be deployed onto the surface
