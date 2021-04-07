[Gallery] SpaceX launches 24th Starlink mission

On April 7th, at 12:34pm ET, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink Satellites on top of a Falcon 9 rocket which lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This booster, B1058, first flew last year during Demo-2, launching a Crew Dragon capsule carrying Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station. The Booster has now launched for its seventh flight, with an impressive 27 day turnaround from its last flight, just a few hours behind the record time. After a streak of nighttime launches, we have finally had a daytime launch with great views of the Falcon 9 throughout the flight.

Launch Photos

T-20 Minute Vent – 12:14pm ET

Liftoff – 12:34pm ET



























Photographers

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Jenny Hautmann @JennyHPhoto

Jared Base @baserunner0723

An Tran @the_space_nut

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!