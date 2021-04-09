Space Explored Podcast 20: SpaceX Starship and fleet updates, Core Stage 1 to Florida, packed ISS, and more
This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski, Zac Hall, and Derek Wise as they discuss updates to SpaceX starship vehicle and recovery fleet, now having 10 crew members on the ISS, Core Stage 1’s ride to Florida has arrived, and more.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Zac Hall @apollozac
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Spins Blades in Preparation for First Flight
- Soyuz MS-18 arrives at International Space Station, bringing the current crew count to 10
- How many people are in space right now?
- [Update: Blades Unlocked] How NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity will be deployed onto the surface
- Rocket Lab plans for a second recovery attempt of their Electron rocket
- [Gallery] SpaceX launches 24th Starlink mission
- Port Canaveral bids farewell to SpaceX fairing catcher GO Ms. Tree
- [Update: Payload Deployment Confirmed] SpaceX’s 10th mission of 2021 to be another 60 Starlink satellites
- Debris from SpaceX Falcon 9 that reentered over US Northwest finds it way to the surface
