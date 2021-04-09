This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski, Zac Hall, and Derek Wise as they discuss updates to SpaceX starship vehicle and recovery fleet, now having 10 crew members on the ISS, Core Stage 1’s ride to Florida has arrived, and more.

