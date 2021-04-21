SpaceX’s Dragon capsule has been a huge success with the launch of DM-2 and Crew 1 for NASA last year. This year they have two more missions to launch crew rotations to the International Space Station under the Commercial Crew Program with the next coming up this week.

Date: Friday, April 23nd, 5:49 AM EDT

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1061.2)

Capsule: Dragon Endeavour (C206-2)

Crew Position Agency Shane Kimbrough Commander NASA Megan McArthur Pilot NASA Akihiko Hoshide Mission Specialist JAXA Thomas Pesquet Mission Specialist ESA

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply contract. The first Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space, this was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while originally designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of 4 parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Endeavour

The historic Dragon capsule named Endeavour first flew SpaceX’s DM-2 mission. This was the first crewed flight from American soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. This will be the first crewed reflight of a Dragon capsule after it went through a recertification and refurbishment process when it returned in August of 2020.

The capsule was named after the retired Space Shuttle Endeavour which itself was named after the research vessel HMS Endeavour that sailed the South Pacific during the 18th Century. The Apollo 15 command module also shares the name just spelled Endeavor but is still named after the same research ship.

Crew Dragon Endeavour on top of its Falcon 9 awaiting launch later this week. Credit: SpaceX

The Rocket

SpaceX will be launching the next crew to the ISS on their workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. Powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin engine on the second stage. The Falcon 9 became crew rated after the success of the DM-2 mission in 2020 and has launched to date 113 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

For the first time, SpaceX will be allowed to launch a crewed mission for NASA on a flight-proven booster. B1061 first launched in November of last year carrying Crew 1 to the ISS and landed on Just Read The Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the booster’s both second flight and crewed flight.

Crew 1 lifts off from LC-39A on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. Credit: NASA

Weather

After weather forced NASA and SpaceX to push the Crew 2 launch to Friday morning, the 45th Space Wing published their updated weather report for launch day. Current weather systems that have been causing issues lately will seem to move out of the way by Friday morning giving a potential GO of 90%. The primary concern for the early morning launch will be flight through precipitation as isolated thunderstorms are expected for the morning. A new addition to the weather Friday is a moderate risk for solar activity to mess with the launch readiness, it’s not very often we see this concern show up but solar particles can play a big part in successful launches. Remember, solar activity is a risk not included in the probability of violation calculation, so it will not be known if this is an issue until launch day.

In the case the launch will not be able to happen Friday, the next opportunity to launch Crew 2 will be on Monday. It looks like launch weather will continue to deteriorate over the weekend since both the Monday and Tuesday backup dates will be downgraded to 70% potential GO for launch. These forecasts are relatively far off in the future so whether or not these predictions will stick is unknown.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!