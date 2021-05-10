Dogecoin sending SpaceX mission to the Moon on Falcon 9 lunar payload mission

Dogecoin has gone from a joke crypto coin to the hottest cryptocurrency since bitcoin, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is largely responsible for its meteoric rise over the last few months. Now the space exploration company is planning the first dogecoin-funded mission to the Moon …

Geometric Energy Corporation has announced a new SpaceX mission lifting off with a Falcon 9 rocket. DOGE-1, as the mission is called, is billed as “the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE,” GEC says.

“Geometric Energy Corporation’s DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will involve Geometric Space Corporation (GSC) mission management collaborating with SpaceX to launch a 40kg cubesat as a rideshare on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in Q1 2022. The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems.”

The news comes just one day after Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. During the comedy hour, Musk participated in a skit in which he posed as a financial analyst named Lloyd Ostertag on a fictional news set. The SpaceX CEO ended the segment saying “to the Moon!” which has become a rallying cry for dogecoin’s climb toward $1 USD and beyond.

The SpaceX DOGE-1 mission is targeting the first quarter of next year for liftoff. Given the unpredictability of cryptocurrency, there’s no telling what will happen to dogecoin by the time the mission reaches the launchpad.