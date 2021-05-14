Last week, we saw SpaceX launch their 5th Starship prototype rocket. This time, instead of exploding on or above the pad, it stuck the landing.

SpaceX’s Starship SN15 took off last week and successfully marked the first time they could land and recover the vehicle. We saw Cosmic Perspective and SpaceX’s recap videos of the events this week but now Everyday Astronaut has made it possible to view the vehicle coming out of the clouds on your lockscreen.

Everyday Astronaut, a science communicator on YouTube, has been covering every stage of Starship’s development since the first preburner test of a Raptor engine back in 2019. He’s partnered with several other groups to provide some of the best coverage of the test flights. He shared the awesome moment of SN15 coming out of the clouds as it started its landing maneuver. You can download the live image here, which lets you turn your lock screen into this moment.

Who wants to see the coolest thing ever? How about SN15’s entire flip and landing? 😍 check out this vertical video we shot with a @zcamcc 6K!!! Click and enlarge this one!!! It’s maybe my favorite shot of #SN15 🙌 @considercosmos @SpacePadreIsle @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Wp8w5B7L8E — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) May 14, 2021

