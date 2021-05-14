SpaceX shared a 1-minute recap video of the flight of Starship SN15, showing views of the launch and landing that only SpaceX can provide.

SpaceX launched SN15 lifted off last week from Pad A at their test site in Starbase, Texas last week. This was the 5th test flight of a full-scale Starship vehicle and the first to make a successful landing on its feet. Currently, Starship SN15 is being lifted up onto Pad B, most likely for a static fire to access how well the vehicle held up after a flight.

Over the weeks, the videos from those that covered the launch have released. Although we’ve been waiting on the coverage from SpaceX. On Thursday, SpaceX finally dropped the recap video to their socials. Showing you views only they can capture, perfectly documenting the historic moment.

SpaceX’s Starship SN15 video

