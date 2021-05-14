Starship SN15 stars in SpaceX’s recap video of the launch and landing

- May. 14th 2021 8:01 am PT

Comments (0)

SpaceX shared a 1-minute recap video of the flight of Starship SN15, showing views of the launch and landing that only SpaceX can provide.

SpaceX launched SN15 lifted off last week from Pad A at their test site in Starbase, Texas last week. This was the 5th test flight of a full-scale Starship vehicle and the first to make a successful landing on its feet. Currently, Starship SN15 is being lifted up onto Pad B, most likely for a static fire to access how well the vehicle held up after a flight.

Over the weeks, the videos from those that covered the launch have released. Although we’ve been waiting on the coverage from SpaceX. On Thursday, SpaceX finally dropped the recap video to their socials. Showing you views only they can capture, perfectly documenting the historic moment.

SpaceX’s Starship SN15 video

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future. He believed that the best way to do that was by expanding humanity out into the stars.
Starship

Starship
SN15

About the Author