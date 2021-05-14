Starlink or aliens? Ben Platt drops SpaceX story on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

If you’ve ever seen Starlink satellites after they deploy in low Earth orbit, you’ll understand why musician and actor Ben Platt and his boyfriend mistook SpaceX’s internet satellites for an alien invasion in the night sky …

Elon Musk and his Space Exploration Technologies company were named dropped on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night when the broadway star recounted an experience on a recent getaway trip with his partner.

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites resemble a train of stars quickly moving through the sky after deployment, something professional sky watchers are unhappy about. In response, SpaceX has made efforts to limit the effect with revised designs.

As mentioned during the clip, Starlink is Elon Musk’s company’s initiative to bring high-speed internet access to communities without reliable broadband internet. See the clip below for the shoutout on CBS last night:

Starlink segment starts at 2 minutes 50 seconds

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!