A few weeks ago, ULA conducted their first launch for 2021 with a launch of a Delta IV Heavy for the National Reconnaissance Office. Next week, ULA plans to launch the first Atlas V rocket of the year carrying a payload for the US Space Force.

Date: Monday, May 17th, 1:35 PM EDT

Rocket: United Launch Alliance Atlas V 421

Payload: SBIRS GEO Flight 5

Launch Pad: SLC-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Landing Site: The Atlas V rocket will be expended into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Rocket

The Atlas rocket has been a workhorse for not just ULA but for the United States military and NASA. The Atlas V family tree goes back to the late 1950s as one of the US’s first ICBMs. The military quickly determined liquid-fueled rockets were better suited in the satellite business and the Atlas launcher was born. Throughout its history it was used in project Mercury, Gemini, and for countless scientific and national security missions.

What is an Atlas V 421?

The modern version of the Atlas is a two-stage design with up to 5 solid rocket boosters on the side. It is optimized for national security launches but has several commercial contracts with Boeing and Amazon. This variant of the rocket is a 421, this can be decoded easily. The 4 stands a 4-meter fairing, a 5-meter faring is available. The number 2 stands for the number of SRBs are on the side, this can be between 0 and 5. Finally, the 1 stands for the number of RL-10 engines on the Centaur upper stage, the addition of a second engine is available although it has only flown on the Boeing Starliner OFT mission.

The Weather

The weather for ULA’s Monday launch so far looks good. With a 90% probability of good weather for launch and the only concern being cumulus clouds. For Tuesday’s backup day, the weather concerns are the same but the probability of good launch weather decreases to 80%.

Sunday, May 15th, 10:59 AM: The Mobile Launch Platform carrying the Atlas V rocket arrived at SLC-41 after a rollout this morning.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!