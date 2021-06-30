SpaceX will launch 88 satellites into a Sun-synchronous orbit around the Earth. This will be SpaceX’s second dedicated rideshare mission and host companies like Spaceflight Inc, ExoLaunch, and D-Orbit who will deploy the bulk of the payloads with their specialized deployment system. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch south, down the coast of Florida, and then the first stage will perform the first RTLS landing of 2021, back at LZ-1.

Date: Wednesday, June 30th, 2:56 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-8)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Sun-synchronous Orbit

Landing Site: LZ-1, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 122 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Falcon 9 booster B1060 is a veteran launcher for the company, making its first launch in June of 2020 for the US Space Force’s GPS III constellation. The booster in total has launched 1 government mission (GPS III SV03), 1 commercial mission (TurkSat 5A), and 5 Starlink missions. This will be the first stage’s eighth mission and its first landing on a ground pad, rather than the more common droneship.

SpaceX Launch Weather (L-1 day)

The newest weather report from Space Launch Delta 45 shows similar concerns for today’s launch attempt. The changes to today’s report from yesterday is a slightly lower probability of good weather at the intended T-0 time, 70%. The concerns the 45th Weather Squadron is looking for at cumulus and anvil clouds from inland thunderstorms.

Tomorrow’s backup date follows a similar trend with the same concerns but this time with a 60% probability of good weather. For both days again, there are no additional risks with upper-level winds or booster recovery.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:59 p.m. EDT: The launch is scrubbed for today’s attempt. The livestream commentator mentioned a possible range violation. Tomorrow afternoon is the next launch attempt.

Hold called due to Range being no-go; teams are setting up for tomorrow's backup opportunity — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 29, 2021

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:55 p.m. EDT: The countdown is in a hold. The range is no-go on the launch. We still have about an hour left in today’s window.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:55 p.m. EDT: Falcon 9 is in start up but the range is not green.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:54 p.m. EDT: The Falcon 9 is now fully fueled with RP-1 and liquid oxygen.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:54 p.m. EDT: Weather is still green for today’s launch. The earlier showers don’t seem to have affected today’s launch.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:52 p.m. EDT: The Strongback, the structure that supports the rocket before launch, has begun retracting.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:50 p.m. EDT: The loading of RP-1, rocket grade kerosene, has finished on the first stage.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:49 p.m. EDT: SpaceX has begun chilling the first stage’s 9 Merlin engines. We are currently 7 minutes away from launch.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:44 p.m. EDT: SpaceX’s livestream has begun, still on track for a 2:56 p.m. launch.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:36 p.m. EDT: The famous T-20 minute vent has started letting us know that we are still on time for our current T-0 time.

Tuesday, June 29th, 2:20 p.m. EDT: Weather at the pad is beginning to clear. SpaceX’s launch director has given the go to begin fueling the Falcon 9 rocket.

Tuesday, June 29th, 1:56 p.m. EDT: We are currently 1 hour away from the launch of SpaceX’s Transporter 2 mission. Currently a storm front is moving over the spaceport bringing some rain.

Tuesday, June 29th, 8:05 a.m. EDT: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has been raised vertically in preparation for today’s launch.

Friday, June 25th, 10:55 a.m. EDT: SpaceX has confirmed that it will launch 88 payloads next Tuesday. No launch time has been announced.

Targeting Tuesday, June 29 for launch of Transporter-2. This mission will launch 88 spacecraft to orbit and more customer mass than SpaceX’s previous dedicated rideshare mission — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2021

Friday, June 25th, 8:39 a.m. EDT: HOS Briarwood, the temporary fairing recovery ship, has returned to Port Canaveral after the delay was announced. It takes the ship 2 days to reach the landing zone, this will be the ship to watch to see when Transporter-2 is back on.

Thursday, June 24th, 9:38 a.m. EDT: SpaceX announced on Thursday that they are delaying the launch for additional time for pre-launch check-outs. TUBspace, a payload on the mission, shared on social media that the launch will be delayed until as early as Monday, June 28th, the post was deleted soon after being published.

Team is taking additional time for pre-launch check outs ahead of the Transporter-2 mission; will announce new target launch date once confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 24, 2021

