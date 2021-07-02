California Prius driver stopped for cruising with SpaceX Starlink dish in front of windshield

It may be Independence Day weekend in the United States, but driving a hybrid car with a Starlink internet dish obstructing your view isn’t a freedom we can celebrate.

That’s probably in the best interest of other drivers and their freedom to stay alive during travel, of course, but that apparently didn’t stop this Prius driver in California.

California Highway Patrol posted photos from Palmdale of a red Prius with a SpaceX Starlink satellite internet dish, otherwise known as Dishy McFlatface, attached to the hood of their hybrid. Starlink provides internet service in remote places using satellites and ground terminals.

Automobiles aren’t an advertised use case for Starlink service, although it would make for a sweet addition to any RV. SpaceX has attached dishes to rocket-recovery vessels and is in talks with airlines to equip planes with Starlink internet service, but those uses don’t require obstructing the view while navigating.

Space Explored’s take

I think it’s fair to say we got nothing this time. We’re as dumbfounded as the highway patrol officer who had to pull this person over. Safe travels, indeed.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!