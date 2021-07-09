SpaceX droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas undergoes initial sea-trials [Drone Video]

We’ve been following the construction of SpaceX’s latest autonomous droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG), for the past few months. Early this morning, ASOG started its first sea trial just outside of Port Fourchon, and now Elon Musk shared an aerial video of the ship.

A Shortfall of Gravitas is SpaceX’s third autonomous spaceport droneship, joining Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) and Just Read the Instructions (JRTI). With OCISLY now supporting missions on the west coast, A Shortfall of Gravitas will be joining JRTI supporting Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy missions launching from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

By landing Falcon 9 boosters on these autonomous droneships, rather than back on land, they are able to save fuel and increase payload to orbit. More sea trials of ASOG may be coming, but its departure for Florida could come very soon.

Autonomous SpaceX droneship,

A Shortfall of Gravitas pic.twitter.com/hNZ5U7nxUg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2021

