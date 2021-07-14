SpaceX DM-2 spacesuits on display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex for a limited time

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex has unveiled a new display for SpaceX’s next-generation spacesuits worn by astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on the historic DM-2 Crew Dragon mission to the ISS in May of 2020.

The exhibit is located underneath Space Shuttle Atlantis and is expected to be a limited-time 60-day display according to the KSC Visitor’s Complex. Daily tickets or year passes to the complex are available daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or they can be purchased online.

The exhibit is timely as the 10th anniversary of the final Space Shuttle flight recently passed on July 8th, when Atlantis launched in 2011 on STS-135, an ISS resupply mission. Nearly a decade later, SpaceX made history with the DM-2 mission by returning crewed spaceflight capabilities to U.S. soil and ending a reliance on purchased seats aboard Russian Soyuz vehicles for ISS access. The iconic suits now reside underneath the same Space Shuttle that closed out the program as a representation of commercial spaceflight progress in the interim 9 years.









Image by Nick D’Alessandro for Space Explored

