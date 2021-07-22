Boeing’s OFT-2 mission completes its Flight Readiness Review before launch

NASA and Boeing will attempt to launch the Starliner Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission on July 30th at 2:53 PM EDT. This comes after a successful Flight Readiness Review today.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule will launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V N22 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41. The goal of this mission is to test the Starliner systems and prove that the system is capable of human spaceflight. Should this mission be a success, the Crewed Flight Test (CFT) could happen late this year. The first step toward the launch happened today when they received a “GO” during Starliner’s Flight Readiness Review.

OFT-2 will test the end-to-end capabilities of Starliner from launch to docking, atmospheric re-entry, and a desert landing in the western United States. OFT-2 will provide valuable data that will help NASA certify Boeing’s crew transportation system to carry astronauts to and from the space station. NASA, detailing the OFT-2 Mission

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule being integrated onto its Atlas V ride | Image Credit: United Launch Alliance

The Starliner capsule has already been integrated with the Atlas V rocket and is undergoing system checkouts. The results from the testing were used in the Flight Readiness Review. The current date for the launch is still set for July 30th but could still slip depending on weather conditions.

NASA and Boeing will be holding a press conference at 6 PM EDT to discuss the results of Starliner’s Flight Readiness Review. We will update this article with any new information that is provided during said conference.

Assuming Starliner launches on Jul 30th, it will dock with the ISS 24 horus later. The capsule will then undock and return to Earth August 5th.

The current backup date is August 3rd.

Starliner launch and docking not dependant upon the arrival of Nauka Module.

