Need your Inspiration4 fix? TIME feature on first SpaceX all-civilian mission to orbit has you covered

-
SpaceXInspiration4

The team at Space Explored is tremendously pumped for the upcoming Inspiration4 SpaceX mission happening as soon as next month, and a new TIME feature published this month explains why.

Inspiration4 feature

The magazine is running a full feature covering eight angles of Inspiration4, the first all-civilian orbital space mission scheduled for no earlier than mid-September. Find the article collection at time.com/collection/inspiration4 or see each below:

This feature isn’t the only major media coverage orbiting the Inspiration4 crew this month. Netflix will stream a five-part documentary series created by TIME Studios that will detail the experience in September.

The mission

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman funded the mission that will take him, cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, and St. Jude donor Chris Sembroski to space for an experience of a lifetime. 

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft (same vehicle from Crew-1) will transport these four individuals to Earth’s orbit for a days-long journey around the planet — not the quick up-and-back trip billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos experienced recently.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Inspiration4

About the Author

Elon Musk shows off Raptor stockpile at SpaceX’s ...
Full Starship rocket stacked and 29 Raptors installed
SpaceX acquires IOT satellite company
SpaceX stacks first full Starship launch vehicle on orb...
SpaceX Starship 20 moved to join Booster 4 on launch pa...
[Update: Booster 4 rolls out, Starship 20 stacked] Spac...
SpaceX hits 90,000 subscribers across 12 countries usin...
Inspiration4 documentary series coming to Netflix
Show More Comments

Related

Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission documentary series coming to Netflix in September

Watch a tour of SpaceX’s Starbase facility with Everyday Astronaut [Part 1 of 3]

Top stories this week: Richard Branson vs. Jeff Bezos, Transporter-2 launch, SLS pathfinder at museum

Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking, OFT-2 delayed, Inspiration4 coming to Netflix

Book Review: NASA Space Shuttle 40th Anniversary

A look back at Doug Hurley’s 21-year career as a NASA Astronaut

GAO backs NASA decision to rely on SpaceX Starship for Moon landing, dismissing Blue Origin-backed protest