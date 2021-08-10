Need your Inspiration4 fix? TIME feature on first SpaceX all-civilian mission to orbit has you covered

The team at Space Explored is tremendously pumped for the upcoming Inspiration4 SpaceX mission happening as soon as next month, and a new TIME feature published this month explains why.

The magazine is running a full feature covering eight angles of Inspiration4, the first all-civilian orbital space mission scheduled for no earlier than mid-September. Find the article collection at time.com/collection/inspiration4 or see each below:

This feature isn’t the only major media coverage orbiting the Inspiration4 crew this month. Netflix will stream a five-part documentary series created by TIME Studios that will detail the experience in September.

Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman funded the mission that will take him, cancer survivor and physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, and St. Jude donor Chris Sembroski to space for an experience of a lifetime.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft (same vehicle from Crew-1) will transport these four individuals to Earth’s orbit for a days-long journey around the planet — not the quick up-and-back trip billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos experienced recently.

