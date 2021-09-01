Inspiration4: St. Jude Children’s Hospital launches Mission of a Lifetime podcast

St. Jude Children’s Hospital is launching a four-part podcast series called Mission of a Lifetime ahead of the Inspiration4 mission on September 15.

Each episode will introduce a crew member to the world in a deep dive conversation before their first experience in space on the all-civilian journey to orbit for three days.

Nearly 60 years ago, two impossible events happened about two weeks apart. One of those events captured the attention of an entire nation. It was John Glenn orbiting the planet, the first American to do so. The other event sparked a flicker of hope for thousands of families whose children were suffering from catastrophic diseases. It was the opening of St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.  Six decades later, these milestones are intersecting again. Someone who survived bone cancer as a child — whose life was saved at St. Jude — will also become the youngest American in space, as part of the first all-civilian mission. Her name is Hayley Arceneaux, and St. Jude Mission of a Lifetime will offer a unique perspective on her story and introduce you to her fellow crew members.

The first episode is already live and starts with Dr. Sian Proctor.

In our first episode, we’ll learn how the Inspiration4 mission came to be and get to know three of the crew members: Dr. Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski and Jared Isaacman. Proctor is an explorer and a geoscientist who’s participated in experiments that mimic habitats on other planets. Sembroski is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who works in the aerospace industry. Isaacman is the founder of Shift4 Payments and the commander of Inspiration4. He’s committed $100 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the fundraising effort associated with the mission.

Follow on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to catch each episode as it’s released.

