China working Mars Helicopter similar to NASA’s Ingenuity

-
MarsIngenuityMars Helicopter
Ingenuity and Chinese Mars Helicopter side by side.

A press release from China’s National Space Science Center provided a first look at a prototype for their new Martian Helicopter.

Their “Mars patrol drone” bears a striking similarity to NASA’s helicopter Ingenuity that launched on Mars 2020 mission and has since completed 13 successful flights on Mars. Not many details were revealed by the science and technology department about the drone, and only one photo has been released.

This is also not the first space-related product to come out of China that seems to resemble products from the US. Earlier this year they released a rendering of a rocket that looks very similar to SpaceX’s Starship vehicle. While it is easy to say and is quite possible, that they took design inspiration from US vehicles, in the end, the designs are governed by physics.

In the same way that rockets have a similar overall shape in order to deal with aerodynamic forces, Mars creates additional design limitations based on the thin atmosphere. Two long counter-rotating propellers are more efficient while keeping the center of mass low helps keep the Mars helicopter stable.

China is making rapid progress in catching up with other countries in space exploration. They landed their Zhurong rover on Mars earlier this year and hope to push the boundaries of space exploration.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Mars

Mars, named after the Roman God of war, is the second-smallest planet in our solar system. Often referred to as "the red planet" due to…

Ingenuity

Mars Helicopter

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars
First Perseverance soil sampling runs into some issues
This Day In Space: Perseverance launches to Mars; NASA&...
Check out this animation showing NASA Ingenuity’s...
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes 9th flight
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity survives sixth flight despite...
China joins exclusive Mars rover club
’60 Minutes’ reviews first month of life on...
Show More Comments

Related

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity makes 13th flight on Mars

Perseverance Mars sampling attempt not quite ‘hole-in-one’ as NASA works the problem

Could Tesla’s robot be SpaceX’s Robonaut? It wouldn’t be the first humanoid to go to space

Delightful Google ad imagines the Perseverance Mars rover using Google Photos [Video]

[Update: Launched] Live Blog: Northrop Grumman to launch its 16th Cygnus spacecraft to the ISS for NASA

Space Explored 30: Tesla Bots and SpaceX, Blue Origin lawsuit, and upcoming launches

[Update: Delayed: Awaiting new date] Next Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight

Virgin Orbit announces plans for reusability and a new LauncherTwo vehicle