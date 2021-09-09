Inspiration4 auctioning watches, NFTs, mission jackets, & more payloads flown on the mission

Inspiration4 announced today that a number of objects set to fly on the first all-civilian mission to space will be auctioned in support of St. Jude.

On the Inspiration4 website today, they shared a list of some of the items that will be flying alongside Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski for the three-day mission. The auction will take place on St. Jude’s website. The auction will go toward the $200 million fundraising campaign to benefit St. Jude, which has already raised more than $128 million.

Payloads flying on Inspiration4

66 pounds of hops.

Yes. They will be flying hops to space, which once returned to Earth will be brewed into beer by Samuel Adams; who have pledged up to $100,000 to the cause.

Inspiration4 Mission jackets



Inspiration4 mission Jackets. Credit: Inspiration4

The mission jackets feature artwork by crew members as well as St. Jude patients.

NFTs in space

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, seem to be a growing way for art to be shared and sold. They essentially prove that you purchased a digital item; be it a song, or image, or video. One of the NFTs flying onboard is an unreleased song by the Grammy award-winning band Kings of Leon. The song, titled “Time in Disguise” will be played by medical officer Hayley Arceneaux while in space. The auction is currently live with a bid of roughly 15 Ethereum.

The song is not the only NFT flying on Inspiration4. 50 different art NFTs from 50 different artists (including Dr. Sian Proctor) will be auctioned off.

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Space Pen and Coin Set

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Pen and Coin set. Credit: Fisher

Flying on Inspiration4 will be a pen and coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. Making the set a bit more special is that the pen contains a piece of foil that actually flew on Apollo 11.

Inspiration4 Ukulele

Chris Sembroski won the sweepstakes to join the crew and was perhaps the least known of the four (until the Netflix Documentary that is). As a former Space Camp counselor, he had a passion for space, and now he will play this Ukulele on his three-day journey orbiting the Earth.

Pilot’s Watch Chronographs

Inspiration4 watches. Credit: Inspiration4

Each of the Inspiration4 crew members will be wearing a unique space-themed watch designed by IWC Schaffhausen. Each watch features the Inspiration4 logo as well as the crew members’ name and seat – Leadership, Hope, Generosity, and Prosperity.

These are just a few of the items that will be available as a part of the auction. Different items will be available for different periods of time, so be sure to check back on the auction webpage to see if there’s something of interest to you.

