Check out the NFTs being auctioned during Inspiration4 benefiting St. Jude

Inspiration4 has been pushing towards its $200 million fundraising goal for St. Jude. A part of the cause is an NFT auction, which today announced what will be up to buy, including pieces from Inspiration4 pilot Dr. Sian Proctor.

Last week we shared the news of Inspiration4’s auction of items that will fly into space with the crew. Items included the watches they will wear, a Ukulele, and even an Apollo 11 Space Pen. That auction has been ongoing with new items being added as we get closer to Inspiration4’s launch date.

Within that news, it was announced Dr. Sian Proctor would be entering her artwork into a collection of artwork to be auctioned off as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) for St. Jude, and on Monday the auction page went live with item details.

These types of auctions have begun to rise in popularity along with the crypto-currencies used to purchase them. This auction makes use of Etherium.

The auction will consist of close to 50 items donated by their artist. The minted artwork comes from digital and physical pieces of art along with animations. All the items are themed around space or the mission and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the $200 million goal. Proctor’s poem and artwork MY GENIE will be featured in the auction.

Still image of the animated NFT made by Dr. Sian Proctor that accompanies her poem.

“My Genie is the first digital art piece I’ve ever created. It’s about bringing out the best in ourselves. The poem describes how we all have magic within us but unleashing it isn’t easy. I want to inspire people to think about their inner self and how to use their unique space to inspire those within their reach and beyond.” Dr. Sian Proctor, Inspiration4 Pilot

The auction goes live the moment Inspiration4 lifts off on their rocket and will end when the crew splashes down. The current liftoff time is 8:02 p.m. EDT on September 15th but could change depending on weather conditions and technical readiness. Weather willing, currently at 80% chance for good launch conditions, Inspiration4 will become the first private civilian mission to reach orbit.

Make sure to check out the Netflix documentary detailing the selection and training of the Inspiration4 astronauts which is currently live.

