eVscope 2: Unistellar’s new smart telescope for iPhone and Android

The name of ‘Unistellar’ spread across the web when they launched their eVscope on Kickstarter in 2017. They released their second product the eVscope Equinox earlier this year, and now, they have announced the successor to their original telescope, the eVscope 2.

This latest telescope benefits from the partnership between Unistellar and Nikon. Unistellar’s eVscope 2 features a new electronic eye designed by Nikon. The new eyepiece is said to be of higher optical quality, in order to provide a more comfortable viewing experience than the original eVscope.

The digital eyepiece compliments what Unistellar calls “enhanced vision.” Enhanced vision is a smart photo-stacking technology that allows the scope to develop more details even for extremely dim objects in heavily light-polluted areas. The eyepiece allows you to watch as dark sky objects become clearer with time.

The eVscope 2 follows a very similar design to Unistellar’s previous products. This is certainly a good thing, as the setup is extremely straightforward for the all-in-one device.

Unistellar’s eVscope 2

The eVscope 2 is controlled with an app on smartphones or tablets. After calibrating, you simply select the object you would like to look at in the app, then the telescope aims at and tracks the objects. The telescope can be connected with up to ten devices at once or even live-streamed. This makes it a useful tool for educating and inspiring communities.

Unistellar also sees a scientific value in the simultaneous use of their 5,000 around the world. They have partnered with the SETI Institute. Their site has a section dedicated to citizen science, and owners of Unistellar’s telescope can even contribute to NASA’s Lucy mission.

eVscope 2 Specifications

Price: $4,199 USD

Pre-orders available on unistellar.com

Observations:

Resolution: 3200 x 2400 pixels

Field of View: 34 arcminutes x 47 arcminutes

Separating power: 1.5 arcsecond

Maximum magnitude dependent on light conditions; up to 18

Hardware:

Nikon electronic eyepiece

50x optical magnification

Mirror diameter: 4.5 inch

Focal length: 450mm

Motorized Alt-Az mount with automated tracking

Weight: 19.8 lbs. w/ tripod

Battery life: 10 hours

Included Backpack

Electronics:

Image sensor: IMX 347

Data storage: 64GB

Additional Features:

Citizen science

Up to 10 simultaneously connected devices

Phone or Tablet-based operation

Light pollution reduction

5,400 item catalog of items with recommendations based on time, date, and location

Enhanced Vision: Integrated intelligent processing

Space Explored’s Take

I previously tried out Unistellar’s eVscope Equinox. I found it to be a good option for someone who wanted an all-in-one solution that didn’t require the experience working with telescopes or familiarity with deep sky objects (if you could stomach the price tag). At $1,200 more expensive than the Equinox, the eVscope 2 certainly targets a similar demographic.

In my review of the eQuinox, I noted the total lack of eyepiece. The eVscope 2 includes a digital eyepiece by Nikon, which will certainly be a huge improvement over being strictly limited to a phone screen. Unistellar’s eVscope 2 features the same 450mm focal length and 4.5″ mirror diameter but uses a higher resolution sensor.

My major criticism’s of Unistellar’s eQuinox telescope were in the software. I wanted better integration of the citizen science features, access to raw images, and improved reliability. Since I published my review, they have updated the app and improved reliability.

I look forward to trying out Unistellar’s eVscope 2 and sharing my hands on experience.

