How to watch SpaceX Inspiration4 rocket launch for all-civilian orbital mission

-
SpaceXFalcon 9Inspiration4B1062

Tonight SpaceX plans to launch its first privately crewed mission to space. Here is how to watch the all-civilian crew of Inspiration4 launch from historic LC-39A on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Jared Issacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski are preparing for a journey of a lifetime. Tonight they will board a Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket and launch into orbit for 3 days. Onboard they will conduct health research for how the human body reacts to being in zero gravity along with sharing the experience with us.

How to watch Inspiration4 launch

Inspiration4 will have a five-hour window starting at 8:02 p.m. EDT tonight. There will be several places you can watch the official coverage of Inspiration4’s historic launch. SpaceX streams all of their launches on YouTube, Twitter, and their website. Netflix will also be taking part in providing launch coverage. Their stream will be on their YouTube channel.

Inspiration4’s biggest goal has been to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. SpaceX’s YouTube stream features a fundraiser. This allows viewers to donate directly to St. Jude through the stream.

Viewing in person

Like all night launches, if you live in most parts of eastern Florida you should be able to see this launch, weather permitting. You can use your phone’s map app to make sure you facing in the right direction and remember that streams are usually delayed by 30 seconds or more. Many people in the past have even been able to see the rocket along the eastern coast of the United States, so keep an eye out if you live in those areas.

No matter how you watch Inspiration4’s launch tonight, expect more content while they are up in space.

Featured Image: Jared Locke for Space Explored

