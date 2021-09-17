Watch the Inspiration4 In-Flight update [Video]

-
SpaceXCrew DragonInspiration4
Inspiration4 livestream from orbit

Inspiration4 was just live with an update from in orbit. Don’t worry if you missed the live stream, an archive of it is still available on SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

The Inspiration4 crew is currently orbiting the Earth 575km up. Since launching into orbit on Wednesday night, the crew has been performing science experiments while enjoying the brilliant view out of Dragon Capsule Resilience’s new Cupola.

While in orbit the crew, consisting of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski, will be performing a variety of health experiments with the help of Apple Watches and iPhones.

Using the pulse and blood oximeter of the Apple watch, they are monitoring the health of the crew throughout the mission. This ECG information, alongside sleep and light information, will help understand how the general population will respond to spaceflight, rather than just the vigorously screened NASA Astronauts.

Health Officer Hayley Arceneaux gave us a look at the Butterfly IQ+ ultrasound used with iPhone 12 Pro. The simple interface would allow even non-experts to gather ultrasounds.

On stream, the host said the crew will splashdown at 7:06 p.m. eastern time. There are multiple splashdown locations around Florida, with backup opportunities available Sunday morning.

