OFT-2 launch likely delayed to 2022, service module may be replaced, nobody is surprised

-
BoeingStarlinerOFT-2
Boeing OFT-2

To put it bluntly, Boeing’s attempts at an Orbital Flight Test of their CST-100 Starliner capsule have been a complete wreck. The success of Starliner is imperative so NASA will have redundant systems for access to the ISS, but a delay to 2022 is unsurprising.

OFT-2 delays and issues

The first launch attempt of OFT-2 was unfortunately delayed by Nauka’s unplanned spin-dance with the International Space Station. The delay resulted in the Starliner capsule sitting on Atlas V at Pad 41 through multiple thunderstorms. After the space station had regained attitude control and the issues in orbit were resolved, teams on the ground prepared for a second launch attempt. When undergoing pre-flight checks, an issue was discovered with 13 valves on the Starliner capsule. The rocket and capsule had to be rolled back to the Vertical integration facility to Boeing to fix the valves.

From the moment the rollback was announced, there were rumors and speculation that Starliner would need to be destacked. This was combined with the fact that the upcoming SpaceX CRS-23 would be utilizing the same docking port, making the launch of OFT-2 while the Cargo Dragon 2 is connected to the station impossible. These worries were confirmed when Boeing announced that Starliner would return to the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility. This pushed Starliner well past the launch of CRS-23.

Credit: United Launch Alliance

With Starliner back at the facility, ULA will be using the booster originally planned for OFT-2 for the launch of Lucy, a mission to study Trojan asteroids. Boeing is still troubleshooting the root cause. Last month, they said a leak of the propellant reacted with moisture on the dry side of the valves to cause corrosion.

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate said a decision point is coming when they decide whether to continue with the repair of this service module for OFT-2 or they use a new one. If they decide to use a new module, it would likely be the Crew Flight Test service module.

With Crew Dragon Capsule now in regular operation, the International Space Station will often have full docking ports, so even once Boeing has a Starliner capsule ready, it will have to wait until ULA has launch availability and the ISS has a free docking port.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Boeing

Starliner

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner is a reusable crew capsule designed to transport crews to the International Space Station (ISS) and other private space stations.

OFT-2

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

SpaceX’s new recovery ships, NG-16 launch to ISS,...
[Update: Delayed past NASA Lucy mission] Boeing stands ...
Boeing restores 7 of 13 propulsion valves on Starliner
Boeing Starliner planning to launch next Tuesday
Boeing's OFT-2 launch postponed over valve issue
Top stories this week
Boeing's OFT-2 is GO for launch
Astronaut visits ULA’s facilities and shows off t...
Show More Comments

Related

[Update: Delayed past NASA Lucy mission] Boeing stands down from current Starliner launch window, returning spacecraft to factory

[Update: Delayed: Awaiting new date] Next Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight

Boeing pauses critical Starliner OFT-2 mission to ISS over propulsion system issue

SpaceX’s new recovery ships, NG-16 launch to ISS, OFT-2 destacking & more Top stories

Starliner: Boeing restores 7 of 13 propulsion valves, still eyeing August launch

Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking, OFT-2 delayed, Inspiration4 coming to Netflix

United Launch Alliance to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

[Update: NASA on-duty flight director interview] Watch the moment things went wrong when Nauka joined the ISS [Video]