Live Blog: NASA launching their newest Landsat satellite from the west coast

NASA will launch their Landsat 9 Earth-imaging satellite to continue the longest-running Earth-imaging satellite program, which began in the 1970s. Landsat 9 will launch on a ULA Atlas V rocket from their west coast launch facilities. The mission will replace Landsat 7, which launched back in 1999. Follow along with live updates on the Landsat 9 launch below.

Date: Monday, September 27 2:11 p.m. EDT

Rocket: United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401

Payload: Landsat 9 along side four sciences and national security cubesats.

Launch Pad: SLC-3E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

Destination: 705 km high Sun-synchronous orbit

Landing Site: None, the Atlas V vehicle is not reusable

About ULA’s Atlas V rocket

The Atlas rocket has been a workhorse for the United States military and NASA. The Atlas V family tree goes back to the late 1950s as one of the US military’s first ICBMs. However, the military quickly determined liquid-fueled rockets were better suited in the satellite business, and the Atlas launcher was born. Throughout its history, the Atlas was used to project Mercury, Gemini, and some of the most important scientific and national security missions for the United States.

What is an Atlas V 401?

The modern version of the Atlas is a two-stage design with up to 5 solid rocket motors on the side. It is optimized for national security launches but has several commercial contracts with Boeing and Amazon. This variant of the Atlas is the 401, the smallest of all the available configurations. The first digit designates the fairing size, which is in meters, so this rocket will have a 4-meter wide fairing. The second digit stands for the number of solid rocket motors (SRMs) being used. This can be between 0-5, and for this mission, we have none. The third and final digit shows how many RL-10 engines are installed on the Centaur upper stage. For the majority of launches of the Atlas rocket, we will only see one of these engines.

ULA Launch Weather

According to United Launch Alliance, Space Launch Delta 30 has given Landsat 9 a greater than 90% probability of acceptable weather. Although with most Vandenberg launches, fog will likely obstruct viewing of the launch in the area.

Monday, September 27, 12:54 p.m. EDT: ULA CEO Tory Bruno mentioned they had a sticky liquid oxygen valve during fueling but it was resolved.

Tanking is underway. Had a sticky LOX valve, but now resolved. Mighty Atlas is carbo loading… #Landsat #Atlas — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) September 27, 2021

Monday, September 27, 12:53 p.m. EDT: Centaur’s liquid hydrogen tank has reached 96% full.

Monday, September 27, 12:33 p.m. EDT: Liquid hydrogen has now begun to fill its tank in the Centaur upper stage.

Monday, September 27, 12:21 p.m. EDT: The Centaur upper stage is now fully fueled with liquid oxygen, and the fueling mode for the first stage liquid oxygen has been switched to “fast-fill mode.”

Monday, September 27, 11:48 a.m. EDT: Fueling operations have begun on SLC-3E, with liquid oxygen being filled into the Centaur upper stage.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!