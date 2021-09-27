Starship 20 loses thermal protection tiles with header tank vent

-
SpaceXStarshipStarship 20
Starship sunset and Thermal Protection Tiles

The Thermal Protection System on SpaceX’s Starship has been the topic of much discussion. Ship 20 had its thermal protection installed, but the quality of those tiles has come into question. Now, with the vent of the Ship 20’s header tank, many tiles on Ship 20 flew off and hit the ground.

Thermal protection tiles are key to a spacecraft surviving reentry. During reentry, a spacecraft will gain a massive amount of speed, with the friction of the air causing it to heat up. There are a few ways to deal with that heat. An ablative heat shield will heat up and burn away, carrying away the energy. The problem with ablative heat shields is that they burn up, and need to be replaced – that doesn’t work if you want to re-launch a spacecraft within an hour of landing, as SpaceX eventually does with Starship. In order to (eventually) allow quick reusability, Starship instead uses ceramic thermal protection tiles to insulate the spacecraft from the heat of reentry. The tiles, like those of the Space Shuttle, are extremely lightweight and fragile.

Starship loses ceramic thermal protection tiles with vent

Tiles have cracked and fallen off before, but the thermal protection system tiles flew off of Starship far more violently today.

Each Starship has roughly 25,000 thermal protection tiles, and production of these tiles is not quick. SpaceX makes use of a heat shield “bakery” in Cocoa Beach, Florida and will begin producing tiles in Starbase. The current tiles and attachment system seem prone to cracking and falling off, which won’t work if Starship 20, and future Starships, are to survive reentry. SpaceX will need to figure out how to reliably produce more robust thermal tiles and mount them if SpaceX is to fully kit out multiple Starships. SpaceX seems to be doing just that. A slight color variation in the tiles is due to SpaceX experimenting with production.

They will also need to ramp up production of the tiles in order to have enough tiles for a whole Starship fleet.

Featured Image Credit: Austin Barnard and Derek Wise for Space Explored

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starship

Starship 20

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

Top Stories: Artemis I, NASA leadership, and more
Launch date announced for Axiom 1 mission to ISS
Details on Blue Origin NASA lawsuit revealed
NASA Administrator admits 2024 lunar landing date might...
Elon Musk on ovens, wifi, and toilets in space
Inspiration4 all civilian mission to orbit, West Coast ...
Starlink coming to Dragon capsule & more
Super Heavy draft Environmental Assessment
Show More Comments

Related

SpaceX Starship 20 moved to join Booster 4 on launch pad

SpaceX’s latest render shows Starship design changes

Super Heavy rocket stacked, 29 Raptors installed overnight & more Elon tweets

[Update: Booster 4 rolls out, Starship 20 stacked] SpaceX works at stunning speed installing 29 Raptor engines overnight on Super Heavy Booster 4 ahead of Starship SN20 orbital flight

Elon Musk shows off Raptor stockpile at SpaceX’s Starbase facility with Everyday Astronaut [Part 2 of 3]

[Update: Elon confirms purchase] Mysterious SpaceX crane tread shows up on German Autobahn

[Update: Delayed: Awaiting new date] Next Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight

Starship catch attempt coming with Booster 5, Starlink laser interconnects & more Elon tweets