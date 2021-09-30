NASA and SpaceX now targeting October 30 for launch of Crew-3 mission

-
SpaceXNASACrew 3
inspiration4 launch engines

SpaceX and NASA’s next crew mission is now targeting October 30, at 2:43 a.m. EDT. There is a backup date available on October 31 at 2:21 a.m. EDT.

This new date pushes the launch one day sooner, with the backup date previously being the target date, and provides two consecutive launch attempt opportunities.

NASA astronaut Raja Chari will serve as mission commander while NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn will serve as pilot. NASA astronaut Kayla Barron and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer are both mission specialists.

The launch will be followed by a 22-hour journey in the SpaceX Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. The long-duration mission will keep the Space Station crewed until late April 2022, following the arrival of the Crew-4 astronauts.

Crew-2 astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet will return to Earth in early to mid-November.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Follow Derek on Twitter or Instagram.

Shop on Amazon or directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Crew 3

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.

Orbit Fab has plans to fuel up satellites in space, lau...
Super Heavy draft Environmental Assessment
Final episode of Netflix’s Inspiration4 documenta...
STS-26 Space Shuttle return to flight | This Day in Spa...
SpaceX launches its first payload to orbit, where it re...
Starship TPS Tiles fly off
Live Blog: NASA's Landsat 9 launch from California
Top Stories: Artemis I, NASA leadership, and more
Show More Comments

Related

[Update: Delayed: Awaiting new date] Next Launch: Boeing Starliner to conduct its second orbital test flight

How many people are in space right now?

[Update: Delayed past NASA Lucy mission] Boeing stands down from current Starliner launch window, returning spacecraft to factory

New AstroVan: NASA Seeks Input from Potential Partners on Next Generation Astromobile

Starliner: Boeing restores 7 of 13 propulsion valves, still eyeing August launch

[Update: Succesful launch and Dragon deployment] Next Launch: SpaceX Inspiration4 to become the first all-civilian mission to orbit

inspiration4 launch engines

SpaceX launches Inspiration4 to orbit – ushering in new era of human spaceflight

Inspiration4 all civilian mission to orbit, West Coast Starlink, Falcon Heavy on display, & more Top stories