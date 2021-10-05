Unistellar collaborates with SETI to inspire a million girls to discover space

Unistellar, maker of the electronic telescopes eVscope 2 and Equinox, has partnered once again with the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) institute; this time to inspire young girls to discover space as a part of World Space Week.

World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.

In line with the theme of World Space Week, Unistellar and SETI hope to inspire girls to discover space while honoring and paying tribute to the accomplishments of women in space exploration and science. These pioneers serve as excellent role models for young girls to look up to.

“Women remain a minority among the space and tech industries, but through outreach and education, these figures can change,” said Whitney McChane, Vice President, Communications for Unistellar. “Among the girls we’ll reach during World Space Week are the world’s future asteroid hunters, Mars explorers, stellar astronomers and astrophysicists. Early exposure to the majesty of space can spark a passion in girls that lasts a lifetime.”

Only 16% of senior scientific employees at NASA are women. Unistellar already helps to inspire those interested in space by providing an easy way to view the otherwise invisible elements of the night sky, but this week they hope to reach more young girls around the world.

As a part of this, Unistellar has shared a new Tour of the Universe. The webpage goes through a few different objects in the night sky. You can use a Unistellar telescope, other (lower cost) guided telescope, binoculars, or even your naked eye, depending on the object. Each object in the guide comes with an image and a short explanation of what you’re looking at.

Unistellar is also now offering an eBook for download. 60 Ideas to Discover Space includes a collection of recommended books, as well as videos, activities, crafts, and classes. Give it a look to find your next next source of inspiration.

Finally, Unistellar is hosting an Asteroid Art contest. With categories for people of any age, anyone can enter their artwork. An eVscope 2 will be donated to the educational institute of the winner’s choice.

