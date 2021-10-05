Unistellar collaborates with SETI to inspire a million girls to discover space

-
World Space WeekUnistellarSETI
Unistellar and SETI partner to inspire girls.

Unistellar, maker of the electronic telescopes eVscope 2 and Equinox, has partnered once again with the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) institute; this time to inspire young girls to discover space as a part of World Space Week.

World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.

In line with the theme of World Space Week, Unistellar and SETI hope to inspire girls to discover space while honoring and paying tribute to the accomplishments of women in space exploration and science. These pioneers serve as excellent role models for young girls to look up to.

“Women remain a minority among the space and tech industries, but through outreach and education, these figures can change,” said Whitney McChane, Vice President, Communications for Unistellar. “Among the girls we’ll reach during World Space Week are the world’s future asteroid hunters, Mars explorers, stellar astronomers and astrophysicists. Early exposure to the majesty of space can spark a passion in girls that lasts a lifetime.”

Only 16% of senior scientific employees at NASA are women. Unistellar already helps to inspire those interested in space by providing an easy way to view the otherwise invisible elements of the night sky, but this week they hope to reach more young girls around the world.

As a part of this, Unistellar has shared a new Tour of the Universe. The webpage goes through a few different objects in the night sky. You can use a Unistellar telescope, other (lower cost) guided telescope, binoculars, or even your naked eye, depending on the object. Each object in the guide comes with an image and a short explanation of what you’re looking at.

Unistellar is also now offering an eBook for download. 60 Ideas to Discover Space includes a collection of recommended books, as well as videos, activities, crafts, and classes. Give it a look to find your next next source of inspiration.

Finally, Unistellar is hosting an Asteroid Art contest. With categories for people of any age, anyone can enter their artwork. An eVscope 2 will be donated to the educational institute of the winner’s choice.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Follow Derek on Twitter or Instagram.

Shop on Amazon or directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Unistellar

SETI

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
eVscope 2: Unistellar’s new smart telescope for i...
Review: Unistellar eVscope eQuinox is the easy-to-use t...
Unistellar launches new telescope with focus on conduct...
Unistellar is working to put on the largest Messier Mar...
Determining if the BLC-1 signal originated from extrate...
Review: Unistellar eVscope with Apple TV and iPhone
Show More Comments

Related

Barbie doll of ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti flown on zero-G flight for World Space Week

eVscope 2: Unistellar’s new smart telescope for iPhone and Android

Today starts World Space Week 2021; celebrating Women in Space

Crayola celebrates World Space Week with discounts, educational materials, livestreams, and more

Who was the first woman in Space?

NASA Announces Virtual Webb STEAM Day Event for Students, Educators

SpaceX launches Inspiration4 to orbit – ushering in new era of human spaceflight

Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, was launched into orbit | This day in space (4 Oct. 1957)