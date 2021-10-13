Live Blog: Blue Origin launching second crew of four to space on New Shepard

Blue Origin is preparing to launch NS-18 from their West Texas facility with a crew of four on Wednesday. NS-18 will be the company’s second crewed flight, with the most notable member being William Shatner, the original Captain Kirk from Star Trek. The launch will be a short hop above 100 km to give the crew about 4 minutes of weightlessness. Check below for updates on the launch of NS-18.

Date: Wednesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Rocket: Blue Origin New Shepard

Crew:

Dr. Chris Boshuizen

Glen de Vries

William Shatner

Audrey Powers

Launch Pad: Launch Site One, Van Horne, Texas

Landing Site: The New Shepard booster will propulsively land at a pad nearby, and the capsule will land under the power of parachutes in the field surrounding the launch site.

About Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin’s New Shepard is a single-stage suborbital rocket used for carrying experiments and customers up above 100 km to experience the joy of weightlessness. From launch to landing, the total flight lasts about 10 minutes, and both the booster and capsule are fully reusable. Tickets for flights have still yet to be announced, but they are rumored to be well into the high six-digit range.

The New Shepard booster landing on its landing zone. Credit: Blue Origin

Launch weather

Blue Origin does not release details on the current weather for their launches, but the launch has already been pushed back one day for wind speeds, so that is something to watch out for on Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 13, 8:08 a.m. EDT: Blue Origin’s live coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT meaning T-0 has been moved to 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!