The best space themed wallpapers to show off your new MacBook Pro’s XDR display

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro‘s are now out and in the hands of consumers. And what better way to make your new laptop your own than finding a wallpaper. We have a collection of space and rocket launch images that will serve as a perfect MacBook Pro wallpaper to show of its new XDR display!

We’ve rounded up some great NASA images, as well as some images from Space Explored photographers that will fit right in on your new MacBook. Some of these dark NASA images will do a great job helping the notch blend into the device.

To download these images, which have been sized for the display on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, be sure to click on the images to maximize their size before right-clicking and saving the images.

NASA MacBook Pro wallpapers from space

NASA regularly releases beautiful public-domain images for the world to enjoy. These images from the International Space Station showcase the stunning view of Earth from space. You can check out more of NASA’s images on the NASA website.











Space Explored rocket launch images

If you would prefer a space wallpaper for your new MacBook that is just a bit more down-to-Earth (though not for long), you can download any of these photos from Space Explored photographers. These photos feature rockets from SpaceX, ULA, and NASA supporting a variety of missions, as well as iconic locations like the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center and SpaceX’s new Starbase, Texas.

Be sure to follow us on social media to see more photos as the Space Explored team continues to document rocket launches. You can also purchase prints for these photographs and more on their respective website.

































Modern space hardware is hardly your only option for space-themed wallpapers. Daryl Saussé captured some of the historic hardware at Kennedy Space Center on film, which could make a great contrast to your modern computer.







Did you get the new MacBook Pro, and do you plan on using one of these space images as your wallpaper? Let us know in the comments down below!

