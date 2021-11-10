How to watch SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX conducted a successful static fire of Crew-3’s Falcon 9 booster this last Thursday making them ready for their first launch date on Halloween. However, due to weather in planned abort zones along the easter coast of the US and a “minor medical issue”, Crew-3 has been delayed to tonight. Read below how to watch SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch.

Four astronauts will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on November 10 at 9:03 p.m. EST. The Halloween launch will mark NASA’s 4th crewed flight on a Falcon 9 rocket and the 3rd of its commercial crew program. Once reaching orbit, the crew dragon capsule, better known as Endurance, will carry the astronauts to the International Space Station over a 24-hour period by Monday morning. The astronauts named the capsule ahead of launch to honor the diligent pandemic-era work of the NASA and SpaceX employees.

How to watch Crew-3 launch

Weather permitting, Crew-3 is currently scheduled for launch from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on November 10 at 9:03 p.m. EST (6:03 p.m. PST). Both SpaceX and NASA will be live streaming the launch. NASA provides viewing through its app, website, and YouTube channel. Similarly, SpaceX will stream the launch on their website and YouTube and provide live updates on Twitter. You can also follow Space Explord’s coverage on our Twitter and through our live launch thread.

Crew-3 launch viewing in person

Since Crew-3 is launching in the early morning, it should be visible in most of central and eastern Florida. You can make sure that you are looking in the right direction by checking the map on your phone to angle your gaze. If you plan to watch the launch in person, the best spots will be along US-1 in Titusville. Brevard County Parks will usually keep their public areas open for late-night launches.

