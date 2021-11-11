Live Thread: SpaceX’s Crew-3 to dock with the International Space Station [Update: Live coverage has begun]

After a successful launch late Wednesday night, SpaceX’s Crew-3 is preparing to dock with the International Space Station Thursday afternoon. Read below for live updates as SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance, with Crew-3, works towards docking.

Docking to ISS: 6:33 p.m. EST

Hatch Opening: 8:45 p.m. EST

Welcome Ceremony: 9:20 p.m. EST

After launch, SpaceX‘s Crew-3 entered a coast phase where they flew in a lower orbit than the station. This allows the spacecraft to catch up to the station and perform several phasing and transfer burns to get closer to the ISS.

Currently, Crew-3 is in a sleep period, which will end at 2:00 p.m. EST. No firings of the Endurance’s Draco thrusters will occur during this time, but a few burns are planned for shorty after their wake-up time. Endurance will automatically dock with International Docking Adaptor 2 (IDA-2), which is on the forward part of the station.

Crew-3 docking timeline

All times Eastern (Crew-3 is running about 40 minutes ahead of schedule)

4:10 p.m. – Endurance is 30 km (18 mi) from the ISS

5:01 p.m. – Endurance is 15 km (9 mi) from the ISS

5:15 p.m. – Go/No-Go poll for approach initiation burn

5:40 p.m. – Approach initiation burn

5:46 p.m. – Endurance is 6 km (4 mi) from the ISS

6:05 p.m. – Approach initiation midcourse burn

6:12 p.m. – Endurance is 1 km (1/2 mi) from the ISS

6:15 p.m. – Go/No-Go poll to move to Waypoint 1 and enter the Keep Out Sphere

6:25 p.m. – Arrive at Waypoint 0, 400 meters (1,300 feet) from the ISS

6:39 p.m. – Go/No-Go poll to move to Waypoint 2

6:49 p.m. – Arrive at Waypoint 1, 220 meters (721 feet) from the ISS

7:00 p.m. – Arrive at Waypoint 2, 20 meters (65 feet) from the ISS

7:01 p.m. – Go/No-Go for docking

7:10 p.m. – Endurance “soft dock” to IDA-2

7:23 p.m. – Hooks close between Endurance and IDA-2, “hard dock”

8:45 p.m. – Endurance hatch opening

9:20 p.m. – Crew-3 welcome ceremony

Once onboard the station, Crew-3 will join the crews from Russia’s MS-18 and MS-19 missions. At that point, the station will return to its full crew size of seven and Crew-3 will begin researching experiments on the station.

Approach Initiation Burn

View of Endurance from the ISS, Dragon is about 30 km (18 miles) away.

Chari: “We will begin suit donning shortly”

“We will begin suit donning shortly” Update on the approach initiation burn, it will take place at 5:06 p.m. EST.

SpaceX is handing over to a new Core, who may perform some yodeling.

This burn requires a Go/No-Go pull by SpaceX and NASA controllers.

1 hour and 12 minutes until next burn, which lines up with the “Aproach initiation burn” at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Burn complete, burn nominal.

The “out of plane burn” has begun.

This is an optional burn, does not seem to be similar to be the same “approach initiation burn” that will take place around 5:00 p.m. EST. Crew-3 is ahead but not that ahead.

The full name for this burn is the “Approach initiaion out of plane burn.”

Endurance will preform an “out of plane” burn in about seven minutes.

There is currently a hand over of controllers happening at NASA’s mission control in Houston.

Crew-3 docking approach video event

Muerer finished the event with a saying in german.

Commander Chari has chimed in sharing what they have been doing during their breakfast. Mostly floating food into each other’s mouths and trying to spin the most without touching anything.

ESA astronaut Matthias Muerer started the event saying “Hi” to everyone in Europe.

The video event has started.

We should be hearing from the crew in about 5 minutes in an event with video.

SpaceX ended its “Coast” stream, if you were watching you can switch to their “Approach and Docking” stream here.

This would most likly move all timelines stated above up by 40 minutes as well.

Crew-3 is ahead of schedule, almost 40 minutes ahead of scheudle. Docking is now set for 6:33 p.m. EST (originally was 7:10 p.m.)

The crew is awake, spacecraft commander Raja Chari called down to Hawthorne to request a moment of silience in honor of all the veterans.

