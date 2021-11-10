SpaceX’s Crew-3 on their way to the International Space Station after a successful launch

spacex crew-3 launch

SpaceX successfully launched Dragon Endurance, a brand new spacecraft, to space on its Falcon 9 rocket. The next stop for the crew on board will be docking with the International Space Station.

Late Wednesday night SpaceX launched Crew-3, the company’s third operational mission as part of NASA’s Commerical Crew Program. The four astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and Matthias Maurer will spend six months in the ISS conducting research and making improvements to the station.

Currently, Crew-3 is making their way to the station where Dragon Endurance will automatically dock with the ISS. Endurance’s docking with the station is expected to take place at 7:10 p.m. EST on Thursday.

The launch of Crew-3 has overcome bad weather and a “minor medical issue” over the past two weeks. Launch day was no different as there was a slight concern of weather delaying the launch further back, but it cleared out just in time.

In a unique launch, Crew-3 had three rookie astronauts onboard Endurance. NASA astronauts Chari, Barron, and ESA astronaut Maurer all reached space for the first time on this trip.

Let us know if you watched Crew-3 and how! Also, make sure to stay tuned to Space Explored for coverage of Crew-3’s docking Thursday.

