Daughter of legendary astronaut, Good Morning America host, & others to fly to space with Blue Origin

Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter Laura Shepard Churchley and Good Morning American co-anchor Michael Strahan will be joining four others on a trip to space on New Shepard next month.

On Tuesday, Blue Origin announced its crew for the NS-19 mission, the company’s third Human spaceflight. Onboard will be Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter Laura Shepard Churchley. Her father, of course, was the first American in space and is the namesake for Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket.

She will join Michael Strahan, who played for the New York Giants and now appears on several TV shows and works with many charities. He, along with Shepard, was invited by Blue Origin to fly on this mission to help promote their charities. Strahan’s stipend for flying will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club.

Meet the four paying customers joing them

Blue Origin’s NS-19 mission will be a packed space capsule as all six seats will be taken. Listed below are the remaining four customers:

Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager Space

Evan Dick, Managing Member of Dick Holdings, LLC

Lane Bess, Founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory

Cameron Bess, Child of Lane Bess and content creator

NS-19 will be the first mission to launch a parent-child pair into space together. Previous New Shepard passengers have included Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, and William Shatner.

These customers and Blue Origin’s guests plan to launch on December 9, opening the launch window at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!