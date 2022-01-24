SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down off the Florida coast

On December 21, SpaceX launched CRS-24, a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. Now, the Dragon capsule that supported that mission has splashed down off the coast of Florida.

SpaceX successfully launched the Dragon capsule to the International Space Station late last year, though recovery of the brand new Falcon 9 booster, B1069, was less successful.

After spending about a month at the station, the cargo Dragon capsule undocked at 10:40 a.m. ET Sunday, January 23.

Over the course of the next nearly 30 hours, the capsule performed all its necessary departure and deorbit burns, splashing down off the coast of Panama City at 4:05 p.m. ET on January 24.

SpaceX recovery teams are in the process of recovering the capsule, and critical science returned in the capsule will be quickly brought to Kennedy Space Center by helicopter.

Featured image by SpaceX, from previous mission.