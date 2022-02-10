Live updates on Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship update

The time as finally come, Elon Musk is about to take to the stage to update the world on SpaceX’s Starship progress. While many of the big events were widely reported when they happened, we expect to get more information about how development has gone, internal progress, and the future of the development.

Table of contents

What we expect at the Starship update

We have a full post on what we expect Elon Musk to talk about at the Starship update, and it is hard to speculate what all Elon may address, but here are a few things we expect.

  • Info / updates on Environmental review process
  • Raptor 2 development updates, fixed issues
  • The future of B4 S20, Orbital? Hypersonic? Grounded?
  • New (still optimistic) orbital flight timeline

Starship update livestream: Starting 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET

Starship update live blog

Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. ET: We have three Space Explored team members on the ground in Starbase, so stay tuned starting at 9 p.m. ET as we update the post with new information and photos as they are revealed.

Feb. 10, 8:18 p.m. ET: The Space Explored team has arrived for the update event.

Image by Seth Kurkowski for Space Explored.

Featured image: Arin Waichulis

