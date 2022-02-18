‘Space Force’ Season Two now available to watch on Netflix

Season two of the comedy show Space Force is now available to watch over on Netflix.

First premiering in May of 2020 and starring Steve Carell as General Mark Naird, the first season of Space Force received very mixed reviews.

While I enjoyed the humorous take on the new branch of the US Armed Forces, many thought it fell flat and didn’t reach its full potential given some of the big names behind it.

Season one of the show has a mediocre 39% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences rated it much higher, at 75%.

Season two of Space Force seems to be garnering somewhat better earlier reviews, with Variety saying season two “seems much more comfortable in its own skin,” and with The Hollywood Reporter saying,“Space Force does seem to have undergone a much-needed course correction.”

Reviews weren’t all positive though, and The Hollywood Reporter still found season two underwhelming.

Nonetheless, some of the best-rated shows and movies by critics are sometimes disliked by the general audience, and vice-versa, so if you enjoyed the first season you certainly shouldn’t write off the second season without giving it a watch!