[U: L-1 Weather]Launch Spotlight: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Starlink Group 4-8 mission from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch is scheduled for 9:44 a.m. EST on February 21, 2022.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: Monday, February 21, 9:44 a.m. EST

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (1058-11)

Payload: 46 Starlink satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit 

Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

Starlink Group 4-8 is the latest launch that will carry SpaceX Starlink satellites to a polar orbit from Florida. This mission follows news that SpaceX lost at least 40 Starlink satellites launched on the previous Starlink mission.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 139 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

The booster supporting this mission is B1058-11. Its first launch was SpaceX’s first to launch crew to space, and is the only booster to feature the NASA Worm logo.

B1058 Flight Log

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2
  • ANASIS-II
  • Starlink v1.0 L12
  • CRS-21
  • Transporter-1
  • Starlink v1.0 L20
  • Starlink v1.0 L23
  • Starlink v1.0 L26
  • Starlink Group 4-1
  • Transporter-3

The Weather

Feb 21, 2022

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risks:
    • Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

24-Hour Delay

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risks:
    • Upper-Level Winds – Moderate

Last Updated: Feb. 20, 1:20 p.m. EST

Read the full weather forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

