Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-11 – SpaceX to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on February 25, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of 50 Starlink satellites to polar orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: February 25, 2022, 11:50 p.m. EST Payload: 50 Starlink Satellites Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1063-4) Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California Destination: Low Earth Orbit Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Pacific Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These 50 satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a polar orbit out of California.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 140 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1063-4 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-11 mission.

B1063 Flight Log Sentinel-6 ‘Michael Freilich‘

Starlink V1.0 L-28

NASA’s DART Mission

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

