Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-11 – SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on February 25, 2022, at 12:12 p.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of 50 Starlink satellites to polar orbit.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: February 25, 2022, 12:12 p.m. EST
Payload: 50 Starlink Satellites
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1063-4)
Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California
Destination: Low Earth Orbit
Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Pacific Ocean
The Mission
SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These 50 satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a polar orbit out of California.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 140 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1063-4 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-11 mission.
B1063 Flight Log
- Sentinel-6 ‘Michael Freilich‘
- Starlink V1.0 L-28
- NASA’s DART Mission
The Weather
February 25, 2022
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
24-hour Delay
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
Last Updated: Feb. 24, 11 p.m. EST
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.
Featured Image: NROL-87 Launch from SpaceX
