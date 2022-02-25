Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-11 – SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on February 25, 2022, at 12:12 p.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of 50 Starlink satellites to polar orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: February 25, 2022, 12:12 p.m. EST

Payload: 50 Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1063-4)

Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Pacific Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These 50 satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a polar orbit out of California.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 140 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1063-4 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-11 mission.

B1063 Flight Log

  • Sentinel-6 ‘Michael Freilich
  • Starlink V1.0 L-28
  • NASA’s DART Mission

The Weather

February 25, 2022

  • TBA% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • TBA
  • Risk(s):
    • TBA

24-hour Delay

  • TBA% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • TBA
  • Risk(s):
    • TBA

Last Updated: Feb. 24, 11 p.m. EST

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: NROL-87 Launch from SpaceX

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starlink

Starlink is a high-speed satellite internet company that was launched by SpaceX in 2019 when the first batch of 60 operational satellites was launched into…
About the Author

