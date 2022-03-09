Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-10 – SpaceX launches a new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 9, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of 48 Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: March 9, 2022, 8:45 a.m. EST Payload: 48 Starlink Satellites Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1052-4) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Low Earth Orbit Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 142 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1052-4 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-10 mission.

B1052 Flight Log ArabSat-6A (FH Side Booster)

STP-2 (FH Side Booster)

CSG-2

The Weather March 9, 2022 80% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Low Risks

24-hour Delay 80% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Liftoff Winds

Risk(s): All Low Risks

Last Updated: Mar. 8, 3:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-10 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

