Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-12 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 18, 2022, at 11:23 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: March 18, 2022, 11:23 p.m. EDT Payload: 53 Starlink Satellites Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1051-12) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Low Earth Orbit Landing Site: Just Read The Instruction, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 144 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1051-12 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-12 mission. This will be the first 12th flight of a booster.

B1051 Flight Log SpaceX Crew Demonstration Mission 1

RADARSAT Constellation Mission

Starlink v1.0 L-3

Starlink v1.0 L-6

Starlink v1.0 L-9

Starlink v1.0 L-13

SXM-7

Starlink v1.0 L-16

Starlink v1.0 L-21

Starlink v1.0 L-27

Starlink Group 4-4

The Weather March 18, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): Booster Recovery Weather – Moderate to High

Last Updated: Mar. 18, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Starlink Mission 27 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!