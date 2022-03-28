Sierra Space hires Boeing exec Troy Lahr as Chief Financial Officer

Sierra Space has hired Troy Lahr, a former Boeing executive, to be the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He joins the company in what will be a year of massive growth as Sierra Space prepares for the launch of its Dream Chaser spaceplane early next year.

Lahr is no stranger to the space industry. He previously served on the board of directors for United Launch Alliance, and has had an extensive career with Boeing. After twelve years with a financial corporation as an Aerospace and Defense Equity Analyst, he joined Boeing as a Senior Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions. At the company he held several positions, including most recently Vice President and CFO of Boeing Defence, Space, and Security.

We have assembled an exceptional leadership team focused on our strategy of building the first commercial platform in space and providing the necessary national security capabilities to ensure space is protected. Troy is a proven executive and brings unparalleled experience from both the aerospace industry and investor community. Tom Vice, CEO Sierra Space

Sierra Space has been moving quickly this year. The company’s Dream Chaser space plane is preparing for its maiden launch early next year, and the company is growing quickly in anticipation of what’s to come. Sierra Space announced last month that it is hiring 1,000 new employees.

The company is also working on a crewed version of Dream Chaser (which may not have windows) and its planned space station, Orbital Reef.