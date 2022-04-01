Launch Spotlight: Transporter-4 – SpaceX launches new batch of rideshare payloads

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 1, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a batch of 40 rideshare payloads to a Sun-Synchronous Orbit.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: April 1, 2022, 12:24 p.m. EDT
Payload: 40 Rideshare Satellites
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1061-7)
Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida
Destination: Sun-Synchronous Orbit
Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean
The Mission
SpaceX will launch a new batch of 40 rideshare payloads to a Sun-Synchronous Orbit. They range from cubesats, picosats, hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 145 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1061-7 is set to launch the Transporter-4 mission. The following is the flight log for this booster.
B1061 Flight Log
- SpaceX Crew-1
- SpaceX Crew-2
- SXM-8
- CRS-23
- IXPE
- Starlink Group 4-7
The Weather
April 1, 2022
- 30% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Electric Field Rule
- Thick Clouds
- Risk(s):
- Solar Activity – Low to Moderate
- Note: Improved to 60% GO a little before fueling
24-hour Delay
- 50% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Electric Field Rule
- Thick Clouds
- Risk(s):
- Upper Level Winds – Low to Moderate
- Solar Activity – Low to Moderate
Last Updated: Mar. 31, 11:00 a.m. EDT
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.
Featured Image: Transporter-3 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!